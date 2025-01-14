Are Tonneau Covers Waterproof? What You Need To Know Before Buying One For Your Truck

One of the ways you can set your truck apart from others while also gaining additional functionality is to add aftermarket components. There are many accessories that transform your truck bed, offering capabilities beyond a stock pickup. If your goal is to cover the top of the bed but you aren't interested in a camper shell, a tonneau cover or truck bed cover is a great alternative. This add-on provides some protection from the elements and, depending on the type of tonneau cover you equip, can help prevent theft with the ability to lock it.

However, one of the most common questions about this bed accessory is whether it can effectively keep out water by creating a protective seal and preventing moisture from damaging cargo. While many of the highest-rated truck bed cover brands provide a level of water resistance, they are not considered waterproof. With a variety of hard and soft truck bed covers on the market, you should carefully consider your options since both types provide advantages and drawbacks. It's also important to remember that normal wear and tear can also impact a tonneau cover's ability to block out moisture. For example, soft truck bed covers made from vinyl can weaken due to UV exposure over time and suffer cracks or rips, further reducing resistance to water.

