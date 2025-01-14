Are Tonneau Covers Waterproof? What You Need To Know Before Buying One For Your Truck
One of the ways you can set your truck apart from others while also gaining additional functionality is to add aftermarket components. There are many accessories that transform your truck bed, offering capabilities beyond a stock pickup. If your goal is to cover the top of the bed but you aren't interested in a camper shell, a tonneau cover or truck bed cover is a great alternative. This add-on provides some protection from the elements and, depending on the type of tonneau cover you equip, can help prevent theft with the ability to lock it.
However, one of the most common questions about this bed accessory is whether it can effectively keep out water by creating a protective seal and preventing moisture from damaging cargo. While many of the highest-rated truck bed cover brands provide a level of water resistance, they are not considered waterproof. With a variety of hard and soft truck bed covers on the market, you should carefully consider your options since both types provide advantages and drawbacks. It's also important to remember that normal wear and tear can also impact a tonneau cover's ability to block out moisture. For example, soft truck bed covers made from vinyl can weaken due to UV exposure over time and suffer cracks or rips, further reducing resistance to water.
Tonneau covers are water-resistant not waterproof
Sometimes, product terminology can be a bit confusing and even misleading. Within the descriptions of a variety of various products, such as clothing, shoes, watches, and even tonneau covers, are words like weather-resistant and water-shedding. Water-resistant materials repel water well, but only for a time. Eventually, if subjected to enough moisture, a water-resistant truck bed cover will fail, allowing water into the bed. Some of the higher-tier tonneau covers provide a decent seal, but none of the available options can keep a truck bed completely dry.
Those interested in a truck bed cover that provides the most protection from water should consider a one-piece hardcover variant. These products are made from composite and fiberglass, providing the fewest vulnerable points to water intrusion. Other variants use vinyl (which rolls up when stowed), while others are made from several slats of aluminum (which retract when opened or fold up).
How to maximize your truck covers water-resistance
You might not be able to achieve complete waterproofing with your tonneau cover, but you can help enhance the performance and longevity with a few maintenance tips. For vinyl covers, you should try to minimize the amount of exposure to direct sunlight and take care not to puncture the soft material with unsecured and sharp cargo. Also, consider applying a UV damage prevention product like the RealTruck TruXedo Pro-TeX Protectant Spray, which keeps your tonneau cover less susceptible to the effects of prolonged sunlight.
All truck bed covers require regular cleaning and inspection of the seals to ensure good working order. For aluminum and composite types specifically, be sure to check components like hinges or latches, which may require periodic lubrication to function optimally and prevent the development of corrosion.
Regardless of what type of tonneau cover you choose, with proper maintenance and care, you can better protect items stored in the truck bed. While not completely impervious to water, truck bed covers do offer some protection from the elements, further enhancing the versatility of your pickup.