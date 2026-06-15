These 5 Trade Shows Are Where New Tools Make Their Debut

Car shows are worth checking out and make for a great weekend activity because you can see some very cool vehicles, hang out with like-minded enthusiasts, and often experience some good food, music, and games in between. Trade shows, which are geared more toward businesses and professionals, can be a lot of fun too though — if they're centered around something you're interested in, such as power tools or woodworking. More and more, YouTubers and other social media influencers are also becoming a part of the scene, joining the mix of professionals and users that make up trade show crowds.

Often you can buy a pass and walk the floors of a trade show even if you're not officially buying or selling anything related to the field. It can be a great way to see the latest and greatest gear in the trade before anyone else, as well as see equipment with your own eyes (or get to handle them yourselves in some cases). That's because many companies use trade shows to debut their newest products, since they can get more coverage that way as opposed to a press release announced on a random Wednesday. Here are five trade shows where new tools are known to make their first public appearances.