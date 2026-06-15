These 5 Trade Shows Are Where New Tools Make Their Debut
Car shows are worth checking out and make for a great weekend activity because you can see some very cool vehicles, hang out with like-minded enthusiasts, and often experience some good food, music, and games in between. Trade shows, which are geared more toward businesses and professionals, can be a lot of fun too though — if they're centered around something you're interested in, such as power tools or woodworking. More and more, YouTubers and other social media influencers are also becoming a part of the scene, joining the mix of professionals and users that make up trade show crowds.
Often you can buy a pass and walk the floors of a trade show even if you're not officially buying or selling anything related to the field. It can be a great way to see the latest and greatest gear in the trade before anyone else, as well as see equipment with your own eyes (or get to handle them yourselves in some cases). That's because many companies use trade shows to debut their newest products, since they can get more coverage that way as opposed to a press release announced on a random Wednesday. Here are five trade shows where new tools are known to make their first public appearances.
International Woodworking Fair (IWF)
IWF Atlanta isn't just any random woodworking trade show — it's the biggest in North America, as well as the oldest. You're more likely to see new tools in the field at this show than at any other, especially since, according to the event's organizers, "more woodworking industry professionals do business at IWF Atlanta than any other U.S. wood products event." This year's conference will be held August 25–28, 2026, at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center, a three-building convention center with over a dozen halls.
Tens of thousands of attendees are expected to attend; in 2024, over 26,500 people registered for the event. That show also had over a thousand companies exhibiting their products, including over 300 first-timers, showing that IWF is still growing after all these years. In fact, IWF is expanding. In 2027, IWF West will launch in San Antonio, Texas, giving woodworkers an entirely new venue to see the newest tools in the field.
In addition to showcasing essential woodworking tools for advancing your skills, exhibitors showcase and debut other related technologies and design solutions catered toward the woodworking industry as a whole. Of course, there are also more recreational events, including the official show party – the IWF Night At The Tabernacle, which includes live music and an open bar nearby the convention center. Advanced registration is open until the end of July where tickets can be bought at half price. Starting August 1, tickets will be $50 each.
Equip
Compared to most other trade shows, Equip has a minimalist name (and is even branded in all lowercase). However, it shouldn't be considered a minimalist exposition. Equip markets itself as just the opposite — "epic" — because every October, it includes "every machine and pro." That's an exaggeration of course, but you will find all kinds of outdoor power equipment on display at Equip, which is also known as the International Landscape, Outdoor Living and Equipment Exposition.
Held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, both professional and casual users, as well as contractors, manufacturers, creators, dealers, designers, and arborists assemble for a week of demos, product launches, networking, and more. The top brands in the field make it a point to attend and their many products include hands-on demonstrations, allowing attendees to ride lawn mowers in the same way you can ride horses and ponies at a renaissance fair.
The grounds span 1.3 million square feet, providing ample space for outdoor equipment that can be a lot larger than power tools in other trades. Last year, nearly 30,000 people showed up to see new tools and attend training and leadership sessions about using the equipment, smarter workflows, and more efficient landscaping tactics. The four-day fair (October 20-23, 2026) opens at the famed Churchill Downs (home of the Kentucky Derby) and includes events like a dealer breakfast, women's leadership reception, the 4th street concert, and Paristown block party. The standard price for tickets is $120, but can be purchased at an early bird rate of $30 before September 10.
World of Concrete
Just as in other trades, construction workers and contractors have their own big annual expo — the World of Concrete. Since it's typically held in January, it allows people the chance to see brand-new tools set to debut throughout the rest of the year. For example, a powerful new jackhammer and cordless powered walk-behind trowel were two of the new Milwaukee tools for construction jobs announced at the most recent World of Concrete.
One reason World of Concrete (WOC) is so popular is that it's the only annual international trade show specifically dedicated to commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. That's why you won't find many of the types of tools making their debut at WOC anywhere else. The show has been going on for over a half century and has built a reputation as the biggest annual event for commercial construction companies and adjacent businesses.
The most recent event was held in Las Vegas, the same city it will take place in again in January 2027 — specifically at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 18-21. While that's months away, there's no doubt that the newest and most advanced construction tools and technology that will be showcased there are already deep in development, especially as companies like Milwaukee seek to adapt to a new AI-driven industry. Not only are AI and other software developments advancing tools in the field, but the construction of the needed data centers to run AI has also led to a massive boom for construction companies, making World of Concrete more relevant than ever. Registration isn't open yet for the January 2027 event, but you can sign up to be notified once it is.
CONEXPO-CON/AGG
Because it is less niche than woodworking or concrete-specific expos, CONEXPO-CON/AGG has become the largest construction trade show in North America. It showcases construction tools across the wide breadth of categories needed when building large structures, and over 2,000 equipment manufacturers are a part of the exposition. These include some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Caterpillar, John Deere, Volvo, and Hyundai.
Over 140,000 attendees came to participate in the 2026 show. The event is held in Las Vegas and covers over three million square feet of showroom floor. There is plenty of time to plan your schedule and buy tickets, as the next CONEXPO-CON/AGG won't be until March 2029. Like other trade shows, CONEXPO-CON/AGG serves as a marketplace that allows commercial buyers and dealers to network face-to-face. However, it also includes direct looks at equipment in action and side-by-side comparisons, allowing industry insiders to come together and foster big innovations in the field.
Lowe's Creator Summit
Lowe's Creator Summit is an interesting type of trade show in that it's clearly built around a specific retailer, rather than an industry as a whole. Since Lowe's is one of the biggest retailers in home improvement and hardware, however, it naturally serves as a magnet for buyers and sellers across a range of different trades, including woodworking, plumbing, and automotive fields. This year, Lowe's invited not just major names in these industries, but also social media influencers, such as YouTubers focused on tool reviews and other related content, proving that the Creator Summit is very much a 21st-century type of trade show.
Like many trade shows, including others in the construction and hardware industries, the most recent Lowe's Creator Summit was held in Las Vegas. Of course, Lowe's used the expo to show off many of its own products, allowing attendees to get early looks at the newest tools from its house brands, like Kobalt. These included a long-anticipated relaunch of the Kobalt CaseStack line, a system of modular, stackable, tool storage solutions. Also debuting were newer, more advanced Kobalt cordless power tools, including those that can be charged directly via USB rather than with the proprietary battery chargers many tool brands currently employ.