5 Car Shows Worth Checking Out In Spring 2026

For a certain kind of person, cars are more than transportation; they're a genuine obsession, culture, and way of life. Regardless if you're a seasoned collector hunting for your next garage queen, a buyer who wants to see a few new models in person before committing, or someone who simply appreciates the engineering and design that goes into a well-built machine, a car show has something to offer for everyone.

Spring is when the regional calendar fills up across the country, the weather cooperates, and the variety of cars on display gets genuinely impressive. The energy at a well-run show is hard to replicate — you get lifted trucks parked next to vintage Porsches parked next to whatever someone built in their garage over winter, all in the same field. Some people prefer smaller, more informal events, while others want the hustle and bustle of a major car show.

As such, the options in 2026 are plentiful. Whether it's a Saturday morning cruise-in, a full-blown concours, or a week-long festival with drag racing and swap meets, these events are where car memories are made. For a deeper dive into what makes these events worth the trip, here are five car shows worth checking out in spring 2026.