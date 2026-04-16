5 Car Shows Worth Checking Out In Spring 2026
For a certain kind of person, cars are more than transportation; they're a genuine obsession, culture, and way of life. Regardless if you're a seasoned collector hunting for your next garage queen, a buyer who wants to see a few new models in person before committing, or someone who simply appreciates the engineering and design that goes into a well-built machine, a car show has something to offer for everyone.
Spring is when the regional calendar fills up across the country, the weather cooperates, and the variety of cars on display gets genuinely impressive. The energy at a well-run show is hard to replicate — you get lifted trucks parked next to vintage Porsches parked next to whatever someone built in their garage over winter, all in the same field. Some people prefer smaller, more informal events, while others want the hustle and bustle of a major car show.
As such, the options in 2026 are plentiful. Whether it's a Saturday morning cruise-in, a full-blown concours, or a week-long festival with drag racing and swap meets, these events are where car memories are made. For a deeper dive into what makes these events worth the trip, here are five car shows worth checking out in spring 2026.
Goodguys 11th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals | April 17–18 | Raleigh, NC
The Goodguys circuit is one of the most well-established hot rod and custom car show series in the country with more than 70,000 members across the globe. The Goodguys 11th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance brings classic cars, custom trucks, hot rods, and family fun to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on April 17 and 18. The show floor features over 1,500 of the Southeast's finest 1999-and-older hot rods.
It also includes trucks, customs, muscle cars, and classics, alongside Goodguys AutoCross Racing action, a swap meet, a Cars 4 Sale Corral, vendor midway, and live music. The top awards of the weekend are handed out on Saturday, including the coveted Builder's Choice Top 10 by Goolsby Customs. Goodguys, which bills itself as the world's largest hot-rodding association, runs 15 events across the country annually, and the upcoming Raleigh stop is one of the more accessible ones for enthusiasts on the East Coast.
General admission (GA) runs between $10 to $30 while member tickets range from $10 to $24. If that sounds interesting to you and you want to book your tickets, here are 10 common hot rod terms to learn so you don't sound completely lost when you get there.
Old Town Festival of Speed & Style | May 17 | Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, Virginia plays host to one of the more distinctive car events on the East Coast calendar this spring. The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style is back for its seventh year, and is being held on May 17, 2026. Now, if you are a fan of a famous Italian prancing horse brand, this is the place to be since this year's edition puts a spotlight on Ferrari, with examples ranging from the 1950s all the way through to current production.
This means that you might even be able to see some of the best-looking Ferraris of all time like the F40 or the 288 GTO up close. Such a sight is not to be missed, which is partly why the attendance is expected to surpass 40,000, with judging across 11 award categories wrapping up at noon. What separates this event from a standard car show is the fashion component — models are styled specifically to complement a selection of the cars on display, merging automotive and haute couture in a way few shows attempt.
If you want to feel fancy and important next to a bunch of classic Ferraris, this year's event will start on May 16 with the High-Octane Ball gala where visitors are expected to wear formal white, black, and red. As this is a fancy event, the tickets are priced accordingly, between $125 and $250. For those content for just having their cars present, applications cost $125 and are open until April 30th.
JDM Fest | July 10–11 | Mirabel, Quebec, Canada
Although lusting after hot rods and classic Ferraris is a great way to spend a weekend, what if you are a die-hard Japanese domestic market (JDM) enthusiast who does not care about either? Well, you are in luck. For anyone whose taste runs toward Japanese car culture, JDM Fest at ICAR Route 66 in Mirabel, Quebec on July 10-11 is the event to have on the radar. First held in 2011, the event draws fans of both modified and factory-original Japanese vehicles.
Think Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, and Subaru. If a long winter without seeing an R34 in the flesh has you down bad, ICAR Route 66 is the perfect antidote, as it's Canada's largest Japanese car show. Last year, it pulled in over 13,000 spectators, and the programming goes well beyond a static display. A Show N Shine Top 100 competition awards trophies across several classes, while dedicated zones exist for right-hand-drive JDM exclusives, club gatherings, and exhibition vehicles that don't compete.
On the track side, drift competition runs across the entire weekend and a Drag Shootout offers prize money in the street class. 12 and under are free to enter, while GA tickets range between $48 and $50 Canadian. Here are 35 affordable JDM cars we recommend, so you can shortlist a few once you arrive and finally make your JDM dream a reality.
Greenwich Concours d'Elegance | May 30–31 | Greenwich, CT
With JDMs out of the way, it's time to go back to the refined end of the car collector world. If that sounds like something up your alley, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance in southwestern Connecticut at the end of May is worth marking on the calendar. Now in its 30th anniversary year, the event is backed by Hagerty and has established itself as one of the most important concours events in the Northeast.
According to Greenwich Concours, this year will host Paul Russell, a preservationist and European collector car specialist who spent two years and more than 9,500 hours restoring Ralph Lauren's 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic – the most expensive car in Lauren's collection. The weekend runs across two distinct events — Saturday's Concours de Sport centers on high-performance machinery, while Sunday's Concours d'Elegance is judged on historical importance and design distinction.
Expert panels, live restoration demonstrations, and direct access to car owners and fellow enthusiasts are woven throughout the program. A two day pass is currently priced at $110, but separate events can reach up to $225. If you want to experience the event without paying big bucks, the Concours GA is priced at $60, while the Greenwich Concours de Sport GA is also priced at $60.
Hagerty Cars & Caffeine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | June 20–21 | Indianapolis, IN
Few car shows can claim a setting as iconic as the one behind this next entry. The Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show arrives at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — nicknamed The Brickyard — on June 20-21, pairing a full show field with live racing on one of the most storied tracks in the world.
The show welcomes all classic, vintage, collector, muscle, modern, and exotic cars and motorcycles, with car clubs encouraged to attend. On the racing side, the weekend features 850-hp Trans Am cars, classic Porsches, Alfa Romeos, Corvettes, and even historic Formula 1 and Indy cars. Here is a detailed explanation of all of the differences between F1 and Indy racing so you can spot the details in the flesh.
Show car registrants receive a pair of two-day passes and access to a guided paddock walking tour on Sunday, putting attendees directly alongside the race machinery and the people behind it. Ticket prices are provided upon registration, while discounts are available for Hagerty Drivers Club members, military members, veterans, and first responders.
How we made the list
Although most people reading this article share the love and passion for cars, not everyone likes the same ones. Different generations grew up liking different vehicles, and the idea of this article was to include a wide variety of car shows with multiple separate events in order to satisfy most people. Whether it be fashion and cars, straight-up hot-rodding, exotic track toys, drifting JDMs, muscle cars, historic F1 and Indy cars, drag races, motorcycles, Corvettes, 850 horsepower Trans Ams, or the very top-end of collector Ferrari cars, we listed as many as we could.
To make sure our list provides some of the best venues to visit, we dug through countless event programs, media coverage, past events, important cars, attendance numbers, and distinct legacies to make sure every experience is unique and worth the trip. All events are situated in North America.