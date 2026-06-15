Live Hong Kong Concert Highlights How Creepy Humanoid Robots Really Are

Robotics has permeated almost every aspect of our lives in manufacturing, healthcare, domestic help, and even entertainment. To accomplish this, it has evolved to have many forms, whether it's robotic arms for sorting packages to microscopic ones that have all sorts of medical applications. And perhaps, one of its most compelling evolutions is how some robots are starting to look more like humans.

Through the years, scientists have developed a lot of humanoid robots. However, one recently started singing with supporting human musicians. In April 2026, the Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) unveiled a special performance with the humanoid robot Sophia, wherein she sang a trio of original songs alongside an orchestra. In a press release, HKBU shares that the performance was meant for "prompting the audience to consider questions of reality, existence, and embodiment." That said, it isn't the first time Sophia has dabbled in the arts. In 2019, Sophia also starred in a short film called SophiaWorld as well.

Developed by Hanson Robotics, CNBC reported that her features were inspired by the iconic film beauty, Audrey Hepburn, and the creator's wife. But while initially unveiled over a decade ago, her (still) transparent skull and eerie facial expressions still continue to trigger a few people. Not to mention, Sophia was the poster child of how technology can turn evil when she said that she'll destroy humans. But, what exactly causes us to be a little nervous around her?