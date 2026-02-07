'Biomimetic AI Robot' Debuts In China (And It's As Creepy As It Sounds)

But Moya is a lot more because DroidUp went deep on the physical details, too. She stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, about the same as an average adult human, and weighs roughly 70 pounds. Moreover, her body runs on a modular platform. This allows DroidUp to change her look and even swap between male and female presentations while keeping all the hardware underneath the same. Additionally, below her silicone exterior, there are layers meant to feel like actual human tissue, like soft padding that imitates what's normally under our skin. She even has a rib cage.

And then there's the part that might actually be the most unsettling of all – she's warm. No, not in an amiable manner, but rather quite literally. DroidUp engineered Moya's skin to stay between 90 and 97 degrees Fahrenheit, so she actually feels warm when you touch her. There's a reason behind this, according to DroidUp founder Li Qingdu. "A robot that truly serves human life should be warm, almost like a living being that people can connect with," he told Shanghai Eye.

The company claims Moya walks with 92 percent human-like accuracy, though you can tell in the video it's not perfect. Her stride has a stiffness to it if you watch closely. As for who's actually going to buy one of these, DroidUp is positioning Moya for healthcare, companionship, and business. And you'll need deep pockets regardless. The starting price is expected to land around $173,000 when she enters the market, which DroidUp says should happen by late 2026.