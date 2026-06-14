5 Handy Ryobi Tools To Have On Hand When Building A Deck
One could argue that there are two types of people in the world: those who prefer to cower in the relative comfort of air conditioning when the weather warms up, and those you practically have to drag in from the heat at the end of a long day in the sun. For folks in the latter category, the backyard is the haven of choice for summertime shenanigans, and if you're lucky, that space already has a deck in place for grilling, firefly watching, and all manner of warm-weather fun.
Unfortunately, not every home is equipped with that sacred backyard space. If you're considering adding a deck to your home, the primary avenues for doing so are to hire a contractor or handyman or to do the job yourself. The first option will require little more from you than a monetary investment and a handful of design decisions. However, for folks who are handy with the power tools, the DIY approach will almost certainly cost you less money.
That is, of course, assuming you've already got all the tools you need to do the work on hand. If not, you may need to do a little shopping for the right gear, and if you're shopping on a budget, Ryobi tools may be able to build your deck without breaking the bank. Here are a few handy tools from the Techtronic Industries-owned brand you're bound to need for your deck-building job.
Compound Miter Saw
Of all the tools on this list, we'd wager that this is the one that will land on most people's "need to buy" list when they start planning work on their deck. A compound miter saw is, after all, not one of those things you keep on hand if you don't regularly work with wood. You cannot, however, realistically think about building your own deck from the floor planks up without a steady cutting machine, and in most cases, the compound miter saw is the cutter of choice.
There are a few good reasons for that, as it is one of the better tools for making straight cuts that you can find on the market. In your deck-building endeavor, cutting straight is, obviously, one of the most important parts of the job, as is the ability to do it repeatedly. A compound miter saw is also good for making repeated cuts, by the way, as well as making complex cuts and angled cuts in a single pass.
They are, generally, compact and easy to transport too, though you'll likely need a dedicated flat cutting stand or saw horses when using a compound miter saw. Ryobi makes several cutting tools, and currently lists many compound miter saws in its online storefront, which range in size, function, and price. While several are part of the brand's battery-shareable 18V lineup, others are corded and require plug-in power to function. So, you'll need to be careful about getting the right device for your needs.
Jigsaw
Cutting straight and cutting often is a vital part of building a deck, as the job will require plenty of planks and posts. But it is not likely to be the only cutting tool you'll need for the job, as there will invariably come a time when you need to make a slightly more intricate cut. When the need arises for any sort of curve in your deck's floor plan, or if you want to add a rounded edge or distinct look to the edges of its floor planks, a handy jigsaw is probably the right cutter for the job.
If you're unfamiliar with the jigsaw, it is a handheld cutting tool with a trigger-style handle and a thin, straight, serrated blade attached to the base. When activated, that blade moves rapidly back and forth to cut the materials at hand. With the tool's trigger handle setup and traditionally slim build, the jigsaw is easier to maneuver than many more cumbersome cutters, and can be a game-changer for making intricate cuts in wood, among other materials.
As with the compound miter saws, Ryobi also has a number of different makes and models of jigsaws currently listed on its site. They vary in price, ability, size, and power source, with many belonging to the 18V family of tools, while others are corded. For a deck, the lack of a cord may prove easier for many DIYers to control, so that may be worth considering.
Power Drill and Impact Driver
Once you've got your wood or deck materials cut and ready for action, you will need a way to secure them together and to the frame. In days of old, hammers and nails were the most likely method for securing these items, but in the modern world, screws, bolts, drills, and impact drivers are the preferred way to connect the various pieces of the backyard deck puzzle.
As this article is tool-based, we'll keep the focus on the drills and drivers here. If you're not acquainted with those devices, you may not understand that they are different tools with different functions. In short, a drill is primarily used to drill holes in, or to drive fasteners like screws into certain materials. Meanwhile, an impact driver is a heavier-duty device that combines spin and a hammering function to drive larger screws and tightly secure bolts.
You can probably get by in your deck-building project with just a standard power drill. The job will almost certainly be easier with both tools, however, as the drill can handle smaller screws and help make pilot holes for the longer, heavy-duty ones you'll need to ensure your deck's boards and planks are held firmly in place. To that end, we'll point out that Ryobi indeed features both tools in its 18V tool lineup. The brand often even packages the devices together, complete with batteries and chargers if you're looking to buy them.
Laser Level
If you're worried about the cost of adding a Ryobi drill and impact driver to your tool arsenal, you can take heart in knowing that it is all but certain that you will use them again once your back yard deck is completed. The same goes for the rest of the tools on this list, including the brand's laser level, which will certainly become a prized possession any time you're hanging a picture in your home or adding a shelf to your wall space.
As for the device's use during your deck build, ensuring the structure is properly leveled is vital to not only its function, but the safety of those who will be occupying the space when it is finished. There are, of course, many different types of levels that can handle that particular job. A traditional spirit level is as good a choice as any when working with wood and structural builds, but some new to the DIY game may find a laser level easier to read and thus easier to use.
There is no shortage of laser levels available on the consumer market these days, and Ryobi is very much part of that conversation with three different models of its own. The size of your deck may ultimately dictate which of those levels best suits your needs, with Ryobi featuring models that measure at either 15 feet or 20 feet. They also range in price from $22.97 to $42.97. Choose wisely.
Power Auger
Last on this list is the earth auger. This is a tool we'd wager many folks are not quick to consider when planning a deck build, but it's one you will likely want to have on hand, as the structure's foundation posts may need to be buried at least a couple of feet deep in the ground or more to hold steady.
You don't necessarily need an earth auger to get those foundational holes dug. Non-powered post-hole diggers have, after all, been doing that job since the late 1800s. But if you've ever used one of those tools, you know it entails the sort of effort that the term "back-breaking" was pretty much invented for. So, if only for the sake of saving a few of your vertebrae, we'd heartily recommend finding an easier way to do the job, and yes, that way tends to be the good old earth auger.
This may end up being the most expensive tool you buy if you're looking to pick one up for your deck project. At present, Ryobi sells one suitably sized auger for the job, as its 40V model with a 32-inch long (8-inch diameter) bit lists for $369. The brand makes smaller, cheaper models, but depth is important when digging your deck's footings, and shortening the job may end up undoing all of your hard work. And yes, you should be able to use it again the next time you've got a hole to dig in your yard.