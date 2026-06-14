5 Handy Ryobi Tools To Have On Hand When Building A Deck

One could argue that there are two types of people in the world: those who prefer to cower in the relative comfort of air conditioning when the weather warms up, and those you practically have to drag in from the heat at the end of a long day in the sun. For folks in the latter category, the backyard is the haven of choice for summertime shenanigans, and if you're lucky, that space already has a deck in place for grilling, firefly watching, and all manner of warm-weather fun.

Unfortunately, not every home is equipped with that sacred backyard space. If you're considering adding a deck to your home, the primary avenues for doing so are to hire a contractor or handyman or to do the job yourself. The first option will require little more from you than a monetary investment and a handful of design decisions. However, for folks who are handy with the power tools, the DIY approach will almost certainly cost you less money.

That is, of course, assuming you've already got all the tools you need to do the work on hand. If not, you may need to do a little shopping for the right gear, and if you're shopping on a budget, Ryobi tools may be able to build your deck without breaking the bank. Here are a few handy tools from the Techtronic Industries-owned brand you're bound to need for your deck-building job.