Michigan Museum Launches Project To Preserve One Of WWII's Most Decorated Submarines

Fans and students of United States Naval History have no shortage of fascinating destinations to visit across the United States. Spread all over the country, history buffs can enjoy public naval museums that include everything from PT boats to aircraft carriers — along with a handful of historic battleships that are open for tours.

In addition to those surface ships, there's also a long list of floating submarine museums spread around the country, with some of them actually found far from the ocean. One of these subs is the USS Silversides (SS-236), which is in Muskegon, Michigan, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Before finding its current home on the Great Lakes, the Silversides was one of America's most decorated submarines of World War II, serving in the Pacific theater for the entire war.

The vessel has been on display in Michigan since the late 1980s but will soon be temporarily leaving its Muskegon home to undergo an extensive and much-needed renovation project. During the restoration, which will cost around $3.5 million, the Silversides will see a number of structural repairs and cosmetic restorations, all designed to bring the ship back to its wartime glory while also preserving the historic vessel for decades to come.