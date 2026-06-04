WWII US Navy Submarine Located After 80 Years Lost At Sea

World War II saw numerous submarines on all sides of the fight etch their names into the history books. While the most legendary of WWII submarines did so through their battle records and the high-profile nature of the conflicts they took part in, others are remembered for having been lost. One such submarine was the USS Herring, whose memory has endured after its sinking and subsequent disappearance on June 1, 1944. Over 80 years later, though, the vessel is making headlines for finally being rediscovered.

The story of the Herring's reemergence dates back to 2017, when the Russian Geographic Society and the Russian Military discovered a shipwreck of some kind in the Pacific Ocean — more specifically, just off the coast of Matsuwa Island, Japan. Those involved theorized that they had found the remnants of the Herring and, in 2022, they returned to reexamine the wreckage and honor the 83 United States Navy crew members killed almost a century ago.

Come 2026, the United States Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed that the wreckage was indeed the USS Herring using data collected on these visits. Despite the extensive damage it suffered, the NHHC noted that the vessel sits upright on the ocean floor — where it will remain. Hopefully, this confirmation will provide some closure to those with ties to the vessel; after all, the story and circumstances of its destruction are undeniably tragic.