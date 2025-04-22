Sacrifice At Sea: The Tragic Tale Of World War 2's USS Grayback

Submarines have evolved throughout history to become some of the most important vessels in naval warfare. During World War II, the Allied and Axis powers fielded fleets of subs, and the U.S. Navy's so-called "Silent Service" fought hard against imperial Japan in the Pacific. The conflict saw many submarines lost on all sides — including 52 U.S. Navy subs that sank, taking 3,506 submariners to their graves. That made the death rate for American submarine crew members a tragic 21.9% over the course of the war. One vessel that didn't survive the war was the USS Grayback (SS-208), a Tambor-class boat commissioned on June 30, 1941.

Initially, the Grayback was assigned to the Atlantic theater, but she sailed to the Pacific when the U.S. formally entered the war. During her time, she sank 14 enemy vessels, amounting to a total loss of 63,835 tons. That made the Grayback the 24th most lethal submarine in terms of the number of vessels taken out, and she ranked 20th regarding total tonnage sunk. She left Pearl Harbor for the last time in late January of 1944 and was scheduled to reach Midway Island on March 7, but she never made it.

The wreck of the Grayback was lost, and the only knowledge of her sinking came from a 1949 analysis of a Japanese report. The report misidentified the coordinates of where the sinking occurred, and because the number was off by one digit, the search area was 100 miles off course. This left the Navy and the family members of those lost without closure after their daring service and sacrifice. Fortunately, the Grayback was finally found in 2019 — 75 years after she was lost.

