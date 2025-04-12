How Do Submarines Navigate Underwater?

Unlike large vessels traveling on the ocean's surface or most other vehicles on the planet, military submarines do not have windows. A submarine's commander can't tell their helmsman to hang a right at the next sea mount to get to their destination. They also can't rise to the surface. Not only would that be an inefficient design, but it would be counterintuitive, too, since subs are meant to be hidden and being on the surface would risk detection. Instead, they rely on an intricate network of systems as well as a submariner's skills to navigate the deep. Even with these systems, navigation is difficult and some submarines still hit underwater mountains.

While traversing the ocean's surface, submarines take advantage of satellites with global positioning systems (GPS). This relays a submarine's exact location and is the most precise instrument at their disposal. However, GPS fails to function accurately when submarines submerge. For the crew to know their location while underwater and find where they're going, submarines rely on the Inertial Navigation System (INS). This system uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to keep track of the submarine's position in relation to its starting point.