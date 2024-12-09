Do Military Submarines Have Windows?

If you've spent any amount of time looking at a US Navy submarine, or subs from any navy, then you've probably noticed that they aren't generally constructed with windows. Sure, windows might make it slightly easier to navigate, and it's not uncommon to see private submersibles with windows. Any submarine that's going to dive to 800 feet or deeper isn't going to benefit from windows anywhere on its hull. As Northrop Grumman notes, "The water pressure against the external hull of any vessel at extreme depths is too strong for a large window, and special, thick, cone-shaped glass would be needed to prevent a window from being pushed through the steel hull of the submarine."

Advertisement

Even if crushing pressure wasn't an issue, visibility would be. Once past the 200 meter (656 feet) mark, there's not much sunlight to bask in. This is known as the dysphotic (or twilight) zone, where sunlight gradually dissipates, and at 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), there's no sunlight at all. No military submarine is rated to dive to the aphotic zone, but the USS Dolphin holds the record for making it to 910 meters, so it's possible it could go deeper. Either way, if a military sub could make it down there, visibility would be challenging. A submarine would require powerful lights that can cut through the darkness as well as the floating particulate matter to see at those depths.

Stealth would go right out the window — no pun intended — if attack submarines and boomers used lights. It would be easier for adversarial submarines to find each other and would potentially negate SSBNs as one arm of America's nuclear triad.

Advertisement