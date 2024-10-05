How Did The USS San Francisco Hit An Underwater Mountain & Where Is The Submarine Now?

It's safe to assume that any appointment in the United States Navy brings with it a certain degree of danger. The Navy is, after all, a branch of the U.S. Armed Services, meaning that engaging in potential conflicts are a part of the job description. But one could easily make a case that few gigs in the service are quite as hazardous as crewing aboard a vessel in the Navy's vast submarine fleet. The reason for that should be obvious, as submarine duty requires that you live, work, and potentially even battle enemy forces underwater.

Advertisement

However, as the crew of the USS San Francisco learned in 2005, there are perils under the sea beyond just water, sea life, and enemy vessels. It was early January of that year when the crew of the nuclear attack submarine was thrown for a loop — physically and no doubt mentally — after the submerged vessel unexpectedly collided bow-first with a seamount. If you're unfamiliar with that term, a seamount is essentially a mountain protruding from ocean floor, and if you're wondering how, exactly, the USS San Francisco managed to hit one in, it's because this one was apparently not present on any of the crew's navigational charts.

Apart from the outright shock of the moment, some 98 members of the USS San Francisco crew were injured on impact. Tragically, Machinist's Mate Second Class Joseph Allen Ashley was fatally wounded during the collision, succumbing to his injuries a day after the event.

Advertisement