USS Hornet May Be Forced To Leave Alameda, And It'll Be An Expensive Goodbye

The City of Alameda recently introduced a cap on the number of people that can be aboard the Hornet at any one moment. The cap is a mere 660 people, including staff, which is a pretty notable drop for a venue that once hosted events like Rattleship, a two-day rave. In fact, a new edition of that event even got canceled due to these new regulations. Put into perspective, the ship boasted a crew complement of up to 3,500 sailors following WWII.

To be fair, the cap has a pretty solid reason behind it — safety — since the ship currently lacks suitable escape routes. As it stands, the gangways linking the ship to its pier, along with the stairs running between decks, simply can't move a big crowd off fast enough in case of a fire. This isn't some quirk limited to the Hornet alone, though, as similar ship museums across the country – 300 of them – have to deal with similar rules, specifically around whatever the local fire code demands. One example is the Hornet's sister ship, the USS Intrepid, which has been converted into a similar museum — except it's docked in New York. It moves roughly a million visitors a year, which it's able to pull off without any restrictions because it's fitted with six wide, gently sloping gangways.

Fitting the ship with a similar setup will certainly help remove the cap, but it won't fix the deeper issue: The Alameda simply draws very few day-to-day visitors. So, the foundation is eyeing San Francisco instead. With its busier waterfront, the Hornet will be able to pull far bigger crowds there. At the same time, it will get a new pier with improved gangways built to handle large events.