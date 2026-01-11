'Very Rare' Navy Ship Getting A Major Facelift In 2026

California has an impressive maritime history that dates back well beyond its statehood and, in fact, beyond America's history as a country. Native Americans settled along the Pacific coast hundreds of years ago, and visitors to the state have their choice of museums to learn about and even step foot on some of California's most famous historic vessels. You'd be forgiven for thinking that you'd need to head to San Diego or other coastal cities to visit the most unusual and celebrated ships, but the inland city of Stockton offers a unique opportunity to see a Vietnam War-era Navy minesweeper.

Stockton isn't truly landlocked, as the Port of Stockton is located on the San Joaquin River, which eventually connects it with the Pacific Ocean, allowing large ships to access it. It's also home to the Stockton Maritime Museum, which was founded in 2010 to help preserve Stockton's maritime history. While the USS Lucid was built in New Orleans, Louisiana, and not Stockton, it does have a connection with the California city. It's a sister ship and identical to three Aggressive-class minesweepers that were built in Stockton, and after it was decommissioned in 1976, it ended up in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta repurposed as a floating home, complete with a hot tub.

The museum took ownership of the USS Lucid, which Museum President David Rajkovich called "very rare," in an interview with local news station Fox40. He's not wrong — it's the last ship of its kind in the U.S., and it's undergoing a multi-year restoration to turn it into a floating museum.