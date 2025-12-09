This WWII Aircraft Carrier Is Now One Of America's Coolest Museums

The United States is home to an enormous range of museums. In 2015, The Washington Post reported that the country has about 35,000 of them. Needless to say, not all these establishments will appeal to all tastes, but when it comes to making learning fun and engaging, some subjects just lend themselves much better. The U.S., always a nation fond of spectacle, utilizes some of its largest naval vessels as museums. These ships, such as aircraft carriers, are awe-inspiring sights, and the chance to board one and take in some of its rich history while contributing to its preservation makes them must-visit tourist attractions.

The acclaimed USS Hornet is one such ship museum, found in Alameda Point in California. It's a fitting home, as this used to be the location of Naval Air Station Almada. When it was closed in 1997, the station had been operating for 57 years and was one of the world's largest. The Hornet (CV-12) had been a vital part of the base's operations during World War II and far beyond, and when it retired itself in June 1970, the breadth of its service experience meant it was perfect for a new life as (to use its official name) the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum.

The ship's extraordinary career during World War II, the Cold War and the Vietnam War, and the vital part it played in retrieving Neil Armstrong and his pioneering colleagues on Apollo 11 and 12 when they returned to Earth, are all celebrated at the museum, making it one of the coolest, grandest, and most fascinating museums you could hope to visit. Here's a closer look at what you can find there, as well as further details about its remarkable service life.