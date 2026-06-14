How Many Solar Panels Would It Take To Replace A Nuclear Reactor?

As opposed to coal power, nuclear and solar power are two high-tech ways to prove clean energy to homes around the world. It is, of course, a significant understatement to say that solar power is much easier to get your hands on than nuclear; you can buy a small solar panel for to charge your devices from places like Harbor Freight, or you can sign up for companies like Tesla to install solar panels on top of your roof. If you're ever feeling curious, take a look around your neighborhood — it's likely that more homes are getting some measure of power from the sun than you probably thought.

Nuclear power, however, is tightly controlled and limited to military applications or large scale public works projects with heavy government subsidies. They're operated by large energy companies and are often bolstered by any number of security measures including armed guards, drones, and other ways of preventing unauthorized nuclear material proliferation covered by all manners of international treaties and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

But just for knowledge's sake, what would it take for solar power to replace the output of a single nuclear reactor? How many solar panels capturing the energy of the sun can match the energy of splitting an atom? In short, it would take a very large solar farm of thousands (or millions) of commercial solar panels to replace just one reactor, depending on its output, but let's break down the math.