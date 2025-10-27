Harbor Freight's New $120 Solar Panel Rivals The $250 Goal Zero Version

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Goal Zero is a big name in the portable power market. Since its breakout on the market in 2009, the Goal Zero catalog has grown to include solar panels, generators, lights, and a variety that includes some of the best portable power stations. One of its most well-received products is its Goal Zero Boulder 100-Watt monocrystalline solar panel (product number 32407), which many owners praise for its portability, versatility, and effectiveness. However, the Boulder 100 has a new competitor on the block. Harbor Freight is now offering the Thunderbolt Solar 100-Watt monocrystalline solar panel, with a product listing imploring users to directly compare it to the Goal Zero 32407.

From a pricing perspective, the Thunderbolt Solar panel is indeed cheaper. Thunderbolt Solar is a Harbor Freight-exclusive, and, as such, its panels can only be purchased via Harbor Freight's online and in-person stores. Thus, the $120 price tag for the Thunderbolt Solar 100-Watt panel is the only price available.

However, the Boulder 100 is available on several sites at varying prices. On the Goal Zero home site and other retailer sites like ShopSolar, the price is set at $150, though this offering is often out of stock. You're more likely to find it in stock and marked up to $250 on Amazon, so the Boulder 100 is realistically anywhere from $30 to $130 more expensive than the Thunderbolt Solar version. But does the higher price of the Goal Zero panel reflect its higher quality?