Where Are Tesla's Solar Panels Made?

As well as EVs, humanoid robots, and plenty of weird Tesla-branded merch, the Texas-based technology company also makes home and commercial energy systems. Tesla's feature-packed Powerwall is already a popular home energy storage system, but in early 2026, the company also launched its own brand of solar panels. The new panels mean that it's now possible to charge your Tesla EV solely using Tesla-branded products.

The company's factory in Buffalo, New York, is responsible for building the panels, and Tesla is keen to point out that the development and engineering process also took place in the U.S. at its facility in California. Every Tesla panel has a 25-year warranty, although recent studies have suggested that some solar panels can be expected to last longer than 30 years.

Much like other Tesla products including the Powerwall, the panels can be managed via the Tesla app. Owners can keep an eye on the efficiency of their panels or temporarily disconnect their home power system from the grid using the Off-Grid feature.