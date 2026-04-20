Where Are Tesla's Solar Panels Made?
As well as EVs, humanoid robots, and plenty of weird Tesla-branded merch, the Texas-based technology company also makes home and commercial energy systems. Tesla's feature-packed Powerwall is already a popular home energy storage system, but in early 2026, the company also launched its own brand of solar panels. The new panels mean that it's now possible to charge your Tesla EV solely using Tesla-branded products.
The company's factory in Buffalo, New York, is responsible for building the panels, and Tesla is keen to point out that the development and engineering process also took place in the U.S. at its facility in California. Every Tesla panel has a 25-year warranty, although recent studies have suggested that some solar panels can be expected to last longer than 30 years.
Much like other Tesla products including the Powerwall, the panels can be managed via the Tesla app. Owners can keep an eye on the efficiency of their panels or temporarily disconnect their home power system from the grid using the Off-Grid feature.
How are Tesla's solar panels different from competitors?
Tesla has a long history of innovation, and its solar panels are no different. They feature triple the amount of power zones as a conventional panel, which Tesla says should help them remain significantly more efficient than their competition when they're covered by partial shade or by dirt. Each one of the panel's 18 zones responds independently, and so if one small panel is covered, it results in a smaller drop in output than a similar panel with fewer, larger zones.
The panels are affixed to buyers' roofs using Tesla's unique mounting system, which doesn't require a rail. The brand claims that its system makes panels easier to install and also reduces its overall weight. With their all-black cells, they'll look different to conventional panels too. While solar panels might not be worth installing for some homeowners, Tesla's futuristic-looking panels have given fans of the brand an extra reason to make the switch to solar energy.