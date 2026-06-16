4 Pickup Trucks To Test Drive If You Love Your Toyota Tundra

The full-size pickup segment may not have as many competitors as others at the moment, but that doesn't make it any less cutthroat. This is where manufacturers push the limits for both luxury and capability, resulting in some of the best all-round vehicles you can buy. With a presence in almost every segment, it's no surprise to see Toyota in the mix with the current third-gen Tundra, which approaches things a little differently to the American alternatives we'll cover in this list.

If you already own a Tundra, the mixture of comfort and overall performance is probably what drew you to it in the first place. There's no work truck-style trim for the newer pickups wearing the nameplate, with even the base model offering features that can compete with the higher trim levels of its rivals. Powered by a choice of three 3.4L V6 engines, one being the 437-horsepower hybrid, the pickup's maximum nearly 12,000-pound towing capacity is also very competitive. There's also no shortage of top-tier luxury in the higher trims.

However, the Tundra's options when it comes to powertrains and trim levels is a touch more restricted compared to its rivals. If you still want to retain a luxury feel with a truck that also doesn't lose out on power, the following four trucks from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram should certainly be considered. Depending on which trim you go for as well, they comfortably beat the Tundra equivalent in a few key areas.