4 Pickup Trucks To Test Drive If You Love Your Toyota Tundra
The full-size pickup segment may not have as many competitors as others at the moment, but that doesn't make it any less cutthroat. This is where manufacturers push the limits for both luxury and capability, resulting in some of the best all-round vehicles you can buy. With a presence in almost every segment, it's no surprise to see Toyota in the mix with the current third-gen Tundra, which approaches things a little differently to the American alternatives we'll cover in this list.
If you already own a Tundra, the mixture of comfort and overall performance is probably what drew you to it in the first place. There's no work truck-style trim for the newer pickups wearing the nameplate, with even the base model offering features that can compete with the higher trim levels of its rivals. Powered by a choice of three 3.4L V6 engines, one being the 437-horsepower hybrid, the pickup's maximum nearly 12,000-pound towing capacity is also very competitive. There's also no shortage of top-tier luxury in the higher trims.
However, the Tundra's options when it comes to powertrains and trim levels is a touch more restricted compared to its rivals. If you still want to retain a luxury feel with a truck that also doesn't lose out on power, the following four trucks from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram should certainly be considered. Depending on which trim you go for as well, they comfortably beat the Tundra equivalent in a few key areas.
Ford F-150
While pickups such as the Tundra are capable in their own right, Ford goes to great lengths to make the F-150 the ultimate work truck that also comes with the convenience features you'd expect in a modern pavement princess. Like most options in the segment, the current F-150 has quite a few different trim levels to choose from. But during our review of the 2025 model (that carries over essentially the same for 2026), we found the hybrid engine to be the best out of the bunch. The 3.5L hybrid V6 produces a very healthy 430 horsepower and 578 pound-feet of torque combined. The Lariat trim we drove had a noticeable difference when it came to the overall driving enjoyment.
11,600 pounds is the maximum towing capacity for the hybrid, but if you want a little more at the expense of performance, the non-hybrid V6 can pull up to 13,500 pounds, well above the Tundra's 12,000 limit. As for pricing, the two are unsurprisingly close as you climb up the trim levels. The base F-150 sits at around $39,000, with the newest de facto mid-spec Lariat coming in at close to $59,000. The hybrid powertrain option adds another $6,570. Standard tech is another strong point for the Ford, with an included 12-inch touchscreen sitting up front compared to the Tundra's 8-inch screen. Comfort and convenience were also no issue in the model SlashGear tested, feeling incredibly well-put together without sacrificing the desired practicality the truck is sold on.
Chevrolet Silverado
The Chevrolet Silverado is a closer comparison to the F-150 in terms of its standard features and capabilities, which can be expected due to being two pickups from the long-standing Ford-Chevy rivalry. But that doesn't make it any less of a viable alternative to the Toyota Tundra for comfort and luxury, especially as you move up to the high-end trims. In 2024, we got to test the top-spec Silverado ZR2, which was named an Editor's Choice model thanks to its superb driving dynamics being well worth a look at (if you have a budget of $74,595, that is). However, you don't need to go that high to compete with the Tundra.
The double cab Work Truck trim (the closest trim to the base Tundra) produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, which equates thereabouts with the Tundra's base engine. But inside, the Tundra pulls ahead notably with its included features. It'll be worth checking out trims such as the LT, which adds things like comfier cloth seat trim, the 13.4-inch center touchscreen, and heated seats as standard. At the very top of the pack for luxury sits the High Country, which also gets standout reviews with its premium leather trim and the Bose sound system, to name a couple of its additions. With the double cab/standard bed two-wheel drive layout, 3.0L inline-six and the Max Trailering package, the truck can also tow 13,300 pounds, narrowly behind the F-150.
GMC Sierra 1500
Yet another GM-owned brand alongside Chevrolet, GMC is where the conglomerate bridges the gap between practicality and comfort, leaving Cadillac to do the heavy lifting at the top of the luxury scene. However, with no pickups wearing the Cadillac nameplate, the Sierra 1500 is the flagship GM truck in 2026. It has the same platform and engine options as the Silverado, and subsequently the same towing capacity, but the Sierra takes the crown for overall luxury and technology, particularly in the higher trims.
A two-door regular cab is offered for the Sierra, but the double cab Pro is the closest to the base Tundra. Starting at $44,395 including destination fees, it's a little more expensive and focuses more on being a work truck than anything else. If you are looking for the highest levels of luxury, though, the Denali trim is very tough to beat in the current full-size market. We got behind the wheel of the 2025 model, noting how its cabin space and appointments not dropping in quality anywhere. Perforated leather is on the seats, with its 13.4-inch touchscreen being just as effective in this truck as it was on the Silverado.
One downside we couldn't ignore was there being no hybrid option, a complaint that can also cover its Chevy nameplate cousin. But if you value capability over efficiency, the engine options GMC offers for the Sierra are much more versatile than the two V6s that come in this year's Tundra.
Ram 1500
Competing and often surpassing the Sierra 1500 for luxury, though, is the Ram 1500. In its more recent years, the focus on luxury has grown increasingly stronger, with top-spec examples receiving standout ratings that few luxury vehicles can match throughout the industry, let alone in the pickup segment. The base Tradesman trim does what the name suggests, competing with the F-150 and Silverado as a work truck. Moving up the ladder, there's also a good selection of off-road-focused options, such as the Warlock, which we tested in 2025. Its performance was the strongest point, but the standard cabin equipment might not tick all the boxes.
However, keep going to models such as the $61,480 Laramie (with a $2,795 destination charge), and you'll find no shortage of refinement throughout. The simulated leather and suede combination for the trim makes it as comfortable as it is practical. But where Ram further separates itself from the competition is with the available active-level four-corner air suspension, aimed at providing a much smoother ride overall. The suspension technology allows the height to be adjusted, and it helps out a ton when pulling the maximum 11,610-pound towing capacity with the 3.0L inline-six engine. The V8 options were dropped from the lineup in 2025, but for the 2026 model year, the 5.7L HEMI is back on select trims for $1,200. This opens the door for more power under the hood of the Ram compared to the Tundra, with the high-output "Hurricane" version of the inline-six putting down 540 horsepower.