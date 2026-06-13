5 Of The Coolest Luxury Car Brand Logos

Arguably one of the most iconic and prestigious logos in the world, the prancing horse is associated with speed, wealth, and luxury. Many may be surprised to learn that Ferrari traces the history of its iconic logo not to a car, but to an airplane. In 1923, years before he founded the company, race car driver Enzo Ferrari met the family of World War I pilot Francesco Baracca after competing in the Circuito del Savio Grand Prix. A friendship was formed, and eventually Baracca's mother, Contessa Paolina Biancoli, urged Ferrari to adopt a logo for his race cars: the symbol her son had used on his biplane during the war. Though he'd been killed in action, the pilot's mother thought the symbol would bring good fortune.

That symbol? A rearing black stallion. Baracca was a national hero, and Enzo Ferrari took the suggestion and made the symbol his own. He added a yellow background in a nod to his hometown of Modena, a stripe at the top in the colors of the Italian flag, and the initials "S.F." for "Scuderia Ferrari," or "Ferrari Stables."

When Enzo Ferrari launched the first Ferrari road cars in 1947, they boasted this logo in a rectangular badge. Virtually identical to its original design, today the logo is an unmistakable icon that even casual fans instantly recognize. If you'd love to have the Prancing Horse in your garage, expect to pony up some big bucks — the least expensive model, the Ferrari Amalfi, starts at about $266,000.