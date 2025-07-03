Ferrari Just Got Rid Of The Roma, And Its Replacement Looks Familiar

The Ferrari Roma is about as ubiquitously Italian as a work of Michelangelo, combining that traditional elegance and grand-touring aesthetic that first captured the world's eye decades ago with a potent 612-horsepower twin-turbo V8. It was a true pleasure of sight, sound, and feel – it's one of the most beautiful Ferraris in recent memory. How do you follow that up? Well, worry not because Maranello didn't disappoint. Introducing the Ferrari Amalfi — a different flavor of the Roma's fine wine.

The Ferrari Amalfi, named after the picturesque Amalfi Coast region in Campania, Italy, is appropriately styled to match its namesake, with a more flowing, minimalistic style than its predecessor. Nevertheless, the Amalfi and Roma do share many common traits, the most obvious being the common twin-turbo V8 powertrain. This potent engine now boasts 631 horsepower from 3.9 liters; it's far from the most powerful Ferrari out there, but it's certainly enough to comfortably reach a claimed top speed of 200 miles per hour (320 km/h).

Slated for model year 2027, the Amalfi will likely debut at Ferrari dealerships some time in mid-late 2026, with the current speculated MSRP being north of $280,000, making it the entry-level Ferrari, or as "entry-level" as a car costing nearly 300 large ever is. But you get what you pay for, and in this case, Ferrari delivers a vehicle that's both aesthetically and technically impressive, with numerous improvements across the board when compared with the Roma — on paper, anyway. Let's take a look at the aesthetic, technical, and performance-oriented differences side-by-side.