How Kia's New Logo Confused Drivers Around The World

A perfect logo sparks instant recognition around the world. Millions of us can easily identify Apple, Nike, Coca-Cola, and McDonald's, for example, and the best logos keep it simple but still convey a purposeful meaning. Nike's swoosh, for example, is meant to convey the wings of the Greek goddess of victory. Logos are an integral part of a brand's identity, which is why changing them can be risky.

There have been plenty of logo-related missteps over the years. Gap abandoned its iconic blue square logo in 2010 and faced backlash, quickly reverting to its old logo. Tropicana learned the same lesson a year earlier when it temporarily replaced its classic orange with a new minimalist design. The most famous logo redesign debacle of the 2020s, however, is probably Kia — or should we say, KN?

Kia has used five logos over the years, but in 2021, it turned away from the recognizable red oval to embrace the electric era — which, it decided, required a bold new look. The new logo was a continuous, angular design that, crucially, didn't feature a crossbar for the letter "A." It was meant to represent the company's forward-thinking direction, but it only proved that lofty ideas sometimes confuse consumers instead. Instead of seeing the word "Kia," many people read the new logo as "KN." In fact, soon after the logo debuted, up to 30,000 Americans were Googling "KN car" every month, and search activity hasn't abated at all in the years since.