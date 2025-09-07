Why Kia Has Had So Many Different Logos (And Why The Current One Looks Like KN)

Kia was originally named Kyungsung Precision Industry and was established in South Korea in 1944. The company changed its name to a more familiar moniker, Kia Industries, in 1952, and its original logo featured gears to represent its bicycle business. It used that symbol until the 1960s, when it branched out into the automotive industry. The second logo looked like an upside-down green "Q" and represented the company's growth. From the late 1980s through the early 1990s, Kia used a purple logo with a blue wave, which feels very indicative of its time. In 1994, Kia introduced a logo that many still associate with the brand — the name in block letters surrounded by a red oval. This design received minor tweaks to modernize it until 2021, when the current logo debuted.

The divisive current logo, which we listed as one of the 10 worst car rebrands ever, features stylized lettering resembling a handwritten signature. The enduring oval is gone, and the modern design is meant to showcase themes of symmetry and rhythm, illustrating Kia's slogan, "Movement That Inspires." Unfortunately, the font is difficult to read, and the abstract shape is perplexing and memorable for only the wrong reasons. Many see it as "KN" rather than "Kia," despite the fact that the N appears backwards, and it diverges too significantly from the well-known oval. Some people, on the other hand, liked the bold new design. Whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit that people have taken notice.