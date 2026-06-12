4 Dangerous Mistakes People Make When Using A Floor Jack And Jack Stands

For most people, floor jacks and jack stands rank among the sort of garage tools that largely qualify as an unnecessary extravagance, relying instead on the small jack that comes with most modern vehicles. If, however, your idea of a good time is hanging out in the garage and working on or even under your everyday driver or project car, these more powerful pieces of equipment are about as indispensable a tool as you can have on hand.

Whether you're using a floor jack from a no-name brand or one from the more popular manufacturers in the game, it should go without saying that it is absolutely vital that you use it correctly. Ditto goes for jack stands; failure to do so could, after all, result in not only serious damage to your vehicle, but also bodily harm to you or anyone in close proximity. To that end, it's not at all far-fetched to claim that using a floor jack or jack stand incorrectly could easily result in that being the last time you ever work on your car — or do anything else, for that matter.

Using a floor jack or stand incorrectly is, quite frankly, inexcusable, as each and every one of those devices was likely sold with a set of instructions included. Indeed, those instructions should have laid out quite clearly the do's and don'ts of using the device. Nevertheless, people are still prone to making a few common mistakes on the occasion when their floor jack and jack stand are pressed into action. Here's a few you should do your best to avoid the next time you use yours.