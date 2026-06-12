This Unexpected SUV Is The Most Popular New Vehicle In Michigan

Across the U.S., there are a few vehicles that stand out as being consistently popular with buyers. Sales data collected by Edmunds shows that the Ford F-Series is the most popular new vehicle in over half of the country, with the Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Tesla Model Y each also taking top honors in multiple states. However, buyers in Michigan favor one unexpected SUV more than any other.

Michigan is the only state where the Chevrolet Equinox is the most popular new vehicle, with the Ford F-Series being the second-most popular model and the Chevrolet Silverado taking the third place spot. Rounding out the top five best-selling models in the state are the Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Although the Equinox doesn't top the sales charts in any other state, it does make appearances in several other states' top five most popular vehicles. Other Midwestern states like Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota all see Chevy's sensibly priced SUV rank highly, and it's also the third most popular new vehicle in New York.

That popularity has helped the Equinox become Chevy's best-selling SUV in the U.S., ahead of the Trax and Traverse. For the 2026 model year, the base-spec Equinox starts from $30,795 (including a $1,995 destination fee), while a fully-loaded top-spec Equinox can stretch past the $40,000 mark.