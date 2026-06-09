Not The Trailblazer, Not The Tahoe - This Is Chevy's Best-Selling SUV In The US

Long before anyone coined the term Sport Utility Vehicle, Chevrolet released what many consider to be the very first SUV. The 1935 Carryall Suburban bears little resemblance to modern vehicles, but today, Chevy's vast SUV lineup still includes the large Suburban along with the popular Trailblazer and the compact, electric Bolt. It's the versatile Equinox, however, that takes the crown as Chevy's best-selling SUV in 2025.

The iconic automaker sold a total of 274,356 Equinox models last year in the U.S., a 32% increase over 2024. The 2025 redesign is the primary driver behind the surge in sales, which ultimately put the Equinox in third place overall in compact SUV sales, trailing behind only the best-selling SUV in the U.S., the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V. This compact SUV is popular for a myriad of reasons. It has an affordable starting price and is spacious enough to hold a small family along with sporting gear or luggage. It's available with all-wheel drive, offers better fuel efficiency than some competitors, and has a long list of standard safety features.

The well-priced Trax was Chevy's second best-selling SUV in 2025, with 206,339 models sold, representing a modest 2.8% growth over 2024. The Traverse rounds out the top three, selling 148,278. The electric version of the Equinox, which launched in 2024, trailed significantly behind the gasoline version but still managed to outsell the Blazer and was the third best-selling EV of the year.