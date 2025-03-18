7 Fun Chevrolet Models You Can Daily Drive For Under $25K (New And Used)

If you're on a $25k budget and looking for a Chevrolet model that is usable every day but reasonably engaging and rewarding to drive, there are plenty of great options you can consider. Although for such a tight budget, you'll find that the used car market offers more choices, since the majority of Chevy's new cars start well above $25,000.

But what exactly is a fun Chevrolet model? Well, a fun Chevrolet model refers to a Chevy vehicle that is responsive, delivers power smoothly, and enters corners fairly easily and precisely. A fun car doesn't need to be extremely powerful or the fastest around, just so long as it is nimble and compliant enough to do exactly what you ask and feels comfortable doing so.

Since you're looking at a daily driver, reasonable comfort, practicality, and acceptable fuel efficiency are also important considerations. With all this in mind, we've put together some cheap Chevrolet models that offer a decent driving experience while being practical enough to meet your daily driving needs.