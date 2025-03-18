7 Fun Chevrolet Models You Can Daily Drive For Under $25K (New And Used)
If you're on a $25k budget and looking for a Chevrolet model that is usable every day but reasonably engaging and rewarding to drive, there are plenty of great options you can consider. Although for such a tight budget, you'll find that the used car market offers more choices, since the majority of Chevy's new cars start well above $25,000.
But what exactly is a fun Chevrolet model? Well, a fun Chevrolet model refers to a Chevy vehicle that is responsive, delivers power smoothly, and enters corners fairly easily and precisely. A fun car doesn't need to be extremely powerful or the fastest around, just so long as it is nimble and compliant enough to do exactly what you ask and feels comfortable doing so.
Since you're looking at a daily driver, reasonable comfort, practicality, and acceptable fuel efficiency are also important considerations. With all this in mind, we've put together some cheap Chevrolet models that offer a decent driving experience while being practical enough to meet your daily driving needs.
2025 Chevrolet Trax
The 2025 Chevrolet Trax is a great option if you want more than basic transportation at an affordable price point. Pricing starts from $21,795 for the base LS trim and climbs as high as $25,795 (msrp) for the range-topping ACTIV trim, meaning all five Trax trims – LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS and ACTIV — are within reach.
Every Trax trim comes standard with a turbocharged 1.2-liter inline-three-cylinder Ecotec engine producing 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft, funnneled to the front wheels through a slick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission. The EPA cites that combination can return up to 28 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and a city-highway average of 30 mpg on regular gas.
To go with that decent economy, Chevy says the Trax's suspension is tuned to provide a pleasant combination of smooth ride and optimum handling, and this much has been confirmed by owners online, with one commenter on Edmunds noting the second-generation Trax "drives so smooth and handles so well."
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Sedan
If you desire a quick and athletic car for a daily driver, the vaunted Chevrolet Cobalt SS might scratch your itch. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder LNF Ecotec engine that generates a very healthy 260 horsepower and similar 260 lb-ft of torque, routed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. With that, the Cobalt SS Sedan could do 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds and hit a 155-mph top speed.
Beyond just going fast in a straight line, reviews suggest the Cobalt SS Sedan also handles and corners extremely well. Its finely-tuned suspension enables the sedan to pull 0.92 g on the skidpad, per Car and Driver, proving indeed that the SS Sedan can provide security, comfort, and fun behind the wheel when you need it to. Finding a used Chevrolet Cobalt SS Sedan may take some effort, though, as only 474 units were ever made, according to The Fast Lane Car. But when you track them down, they can be inexpensive to buy, considering used examples average only $13,370 on Classic.com.
2022-23 Chevrolet Bolt
When armed with a sharp steering, the right amount of power, clever suspension tuning, and low center of gravity, small cars can be fun and involving — the Chevrolet Bolt is a great example. The small electric car is widely celebrated for its comfort, quick acceleration, precise power control, smooth ride, as well as convenience and ease both in traffic and when parking.
The 2022 and 2023 models can be had in 1LT or 2LT guise, both making 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft from an electric motor energized by a 65-kWh battery pack mounted under the floor and thus imbue the car with a low center of gravity that aids handling. With this colossal power, you get from 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds and demolish the quarter mile in 15.3 ticks, according to testing by Car and Driver. Top speed is limited to 93 mph, and the EPA-rated driving range on a single charge is 259 miles.
Both these Chevy Bolt EVs are relatively affordable to buy used, too, with pricing starting at $9,965 for the 1LT and $12,998 for the 2LT on Edmunds. For the 1LT, that amount nets you nice-to-have features such as a 10.2-inch central display screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, as well as keyless entry and push-button start. The 2LT bolsters that offering with leather upholstery, heated front seats, power driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, and a surround-view camera system.
2015 Chevrolet SS
Now, when looked at purely in terms of fuel economy, the Chevrolet SS may not be the best Chevy model to daily drive for under $25k. But if efficiency is not your main consideration, you won't get anywhere faster than in a Chevrolet SS – something very few cars under $25k can brag about.
The sports sedan is backed by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine producing 415 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 mph needing only 4.6 seconds when Car and Driver tested a manual-equipped 2015 model. If you have a long enough road, the SS can go all the way up to 160 mph, making it not only one of the most powerful, but also one of the fastest Chevrolet models you can daily drive on a tight budget.
That's even before you consider the fact that the big Chevy is also lauded for its well-balanced suspension, responsive steering, and cornering stability, with the car having managed 0.97g through the turn in Car and Driver's testing, thanks to its standard Bridgestone Potenza performance tires. Normally, a car this well-stocked carries a hefty price tag even on the used market, and the Chevy SS does, given its $38,818 average price on Classic.com. However, individual 2015 SS models have sold for less than $25k over the last couple of months. One recent example is this 77,434-mile 2015 Chevrolet SS, which asked $23,000 in January 2025.
2014-16 Chevrolet Sonic RS
The Chevrolet Sonic RS is another sub $25k Chevy model that's loaded with a couple of features that make it great fun to drive. While its turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder makes the same 138 hp as the standard naturally aspirated 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, it provides 18% more torque than the non-turbo engine at 148 lb-ft versus 125 for the 1.8-liter engine. The end result is a car that can deliver decent acceleration and satisfying passing maneuvers.
In its review of the 2017 Chevy Sonic, Car and Driver commended the previous Sonic RS manual models for the smooth power delivery of the 1.4-liter turbo engine and very little lag. The magazine reserved praise for the stiffer, sports-tuned suspension, too, saying it "makes for a fun daily drive and autocross weekends." The RS also comes with a sport steering wheel and four-wheel disc brakes to make slowing down or stopping a breeze. Used Chevrolet Sonic RS models cost anywhere between $5,900 and $16,000, according to Edmunds data.
2011 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Sports cars aren't always an obvious choice for daily driving because they can be impractical and deliver less-than-ideal ride comfort. They also tend to have higher running costs, and their low-slung design often makes entering and exiting difficult for owners. However, the C6 Corvette is commonly a go-to choice for those who want to daily drive a sports car because it is easy to drive, reasonably comfortable, and offers a very desirable 22.4 cubic feet of cargo space in coupe form.
Performance wise, there's a 6.2-liter V8 that develops 430 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque, sent to the wheels through a standard six-speed manual gearbox with launch control or an available six-speed automatic with paddle shifters, which could be had at zero cost to buyers. In standard spec, the sports car could do the 0-60 mph sprint in 4.2 seconds. Fuel economy is also decent for such a powerful performance car, considering you get an EPA-rated 16 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined. If this sounds like your kind of car, you can find clean examples online for under $25k. As a matter of fact, CarGurus currently has one 90,712-mile unit listed for $20,499.
2019 Chevrolet Volt
The Volt is yet another high-spirited Chevrolet model that can be immense fun for its drivers. The plug-in hybrid car is known for its smooth ride, remarkable acceleration, excellent braking power, and fantastic handling around turns, making it a joy to drive even on tight, winding roads. Commenting on Edmunds, one owner notes that overall, "The Volt is so much fun to drive and really is pretty comfortable and practical as a daily commuter when considering operating costs."
System power comes from a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that combines with two AC motor/generators motivated by an 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack to produce 149 total horsepower and 294 lb-ft of torque. In Car and Driver's testing, the mechanically similar 2017 Volt ran to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds; top speed appropriate conditions is 102 mph. When fully charged, the 18.4-kWh battery holds enough juice for a 53-mile electric driving range, according to the EPA, which also says you can expect the Volt to average 42 mpg in combined city-highway fuel economy on regular gas.
Equipment wise, the 2019 Chevrolet Volt offers a busload of goodies, including a standard 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, satellite radio, a six-speaker sound system, a leather-covered tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, LED headlights, as well as keyless entry and ignition. If interested, you can shop used 2019 Chevy Volt models online on sites like Edmunds, where pricing starts from $15,995 and reaches $23,700 for the cleanest, low mileage examples.