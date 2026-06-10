Over 600K Honda Cars Have Been Recalled In 2026 – Here's How To See If Yours Is One

Virtually every major car manufacturer issues recalls from time to time, and 2026 has already seen millions of cars returning to dealers for remedial work. Ford has issued a huge chunk of them, with 19 different recalls within just the first three months of the year. Honda hasn't issued recalls for anywhere near as many cars as Ford to date, but the Japanese manufacturer has still identified over 660,000 cars with potential issues this year.

The largest of those recalls was announced in April and involved around 440,000 Honda Odysseys. According to Honda, the software in the affected cars' airbag modules was miscalibrated, which could cause them to deploy unexpectedly when driving over speed bumps or potholes. All examples from the 2018 through 2022 model years are potentially affected, with owners advised to contact their local Honda dealer to arrange a repair.

To check whether your Honda is included in any of the latest recalls, you can use the Recall Lookup tool on the manufacturer's website. If you enter your car's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), you'll be able to see any recalls that are specific to your vehicle. If you don't have the VIN to hand, you can also enter your car's model and year into the tool to see if it's part of a recall. The recall lookup tool can also provide information on any outstanding historical recalls for the past 15 years and inform you of the necessary next steps.