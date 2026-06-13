5 Common Problems With GE Washing Machines

Buying a new washing machine isn't a task anyone necessarily loves having on their to-do list. Sure, it can be fun to usher a shiny new appliance through your front door, but the process of actually making a final decision on which washer to go with can be a big hassle. To make things a little easier, it can help to start your search by choosing a brand, and from there, narrow down your search to the most popular options within that one brand.

General Electric, often shortened to simply GE, is one of the best major washing machine brands you can buy today. The company offers the best service experience among appliance brands, according to J.D. Power, and GE washing machines tend to have great average reviews across online stores at big-box retailers. However, this doesn't mean every GE washer will function without issue and last a lifetime.

Modern appliances, in particular, are notorious for being built poorly, especially compared to their hardy predecessors, so that customers will likely need to replace the appliance sooner. Even though GE washing machines are among the better-rated options on the market, they can still experience a variety of common issues over time, and that's evident in the problems owners commonly report.