This Appliance Brand Has The Best Service Experience, According To JD Power

Across all categories, connected appliances averaged 87 problems per 100 units (PP100), compared to 63 PP100 for non-connected models. It gets worse for people who actively use their appliances' smart features, which bumps that up to 92 PP100, according to the study. Among those who reported no problems with their appliances, 52% said they would "definitely" repurchase from the same brand. That figure drops to 32% for those who did experience issues.

Even with these distinctions, GE still stood out from the crowd. It ranked highest in reliability for dryers, washers, refrigerators, and cooking appliances. The only brand to beat GE in a category was KitchenAid, which was JD Power's most satisfying dishwasher brand. KitchenAid had just 63 PP100 for its dishwashers, while GE tied with Bosch for a close second at 64 PP100.

JD Power's study was based on 12,755 responses regarding appliances purchased in the last three years, plus over 1,419 online interviews about service experience between June and July 2025. The outlet also took ease of scheduling, timeliness, quality of work, and technician professionalism into account. Appliance reliability was judged according to problems per 100 units (PP100), with lower scores meaning better reliability.