Not Samsung Or GE: This Is JD Power's Most Satisfying Dishwasher Brand

Smart appliances might promise to make everyday chores quicker and easier, but they come with some downsides. A 2025 study by J.D. Power reported that buyers of newer household appliances were less satisfied with their purchase on average than in previous years, with a director at the company saying that Wi-Fi connected appliances were more likely to see problems crop up than non-connected appliances. Even without glitches or performance problems, these appliances aren't always easy to use, with the director, Michael Taylor, saying that "increased connectivity often leads to increased confusion."

If you're looking for a new dishwasher and don't want to worry about either performance problems or confusing features, JD Power says that Bosch is the best brand to go for. Its 2025 customer satisfaction survey saw the German brand receive the highest score for dishwashers overall, just ahead of Samsung and Whirlpool. At the other end of the rankings, Frigidaire dishwashers received the worst overall score for customer satisfaction.

While its buyers were highly satisfied, Bosch wasn't the most reliable dishwasher brand, although it still took second place. In a separate survey, JD Power found that the top dishwasher brand for reliability was KitchenAid. Despite its high reliability, the customer satisfaction survey saw KitchenAid ranked slightly below the segment average. So, KitchenAid buyers are very happy with their dishwasher's reliability while not being quite so thrilled about the overall user experience, while Bosch scores very highly in both categories.