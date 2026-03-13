Not Samsung Or GE: This Is JD Power's Most Satisfying Dishwasher Brand
Smart appliances might promise to make everyday chores quicker and easier, but they come with some downsides. A 2025 study by J.D. Power reported that buyers of newer household appliances were less satisfied with their purchase on average than in previous years, with a director at the company saying that Wi-Fi connected appliances were more likely to see problems crop up than non-connected appliances. Even without glitches or performance problems, these appliances aren't always easy to use, with the director, Michael Taylor, saying that "increased connectivity often leads to increased confusion."
If you're looking for a new dishwasher and don't want to worry about either performance problems or confusing features, JD Power says that Bosch is the best brand to go for. Its 2025 customer satisfaction survey saw the German brand receive the highest score for dishwashers overall, just ahead of Samsung and Whirlpool. At the other end of the rankings, Frigidaire dishwashers received the worst overall score for customer satisfaction.
While its buyers were highly satisfied, Bosch wasn't the most reliable dishwasher brand, although it still took second place. In a separate survey, JD Power found that the top dishwasher brand for reliability was KitchenAid. Despite its high reliability, the customer satisfaction survey saw KitchenAid ranked slightly below the segment average. So, KitchenAid buyers are very happy with their dishwasher's reliability while not being quite so thrilled about the overall user experience, while Bosch scores very highly in both categories.
GE's dishwashers were not as highly rated in the survey
Samsung's second-place finish in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction survey suggests that the brand should still be a solid choice for a new dishwasher, but GE didn't score so highly. GE, or General Electric, makes a surprisingly varied range of devices and appliances, but J.D. Power survey respondents reported its dishwashers were less satisfying to use than the segment average. It was the third lowest ranked brand overall, just above LG.
GE's top-mount freezers also scored poorly in the survey, coming in last place for their category, but in the front-load clothes washer category, the brand was the top ranked overall. Strangely, its top-load clothes washers were judged to be much less satisfying to use, with the brand trailing the rest of its competition in that category.
Regardless of which dishwasher brand you end up picking, it's always worth being choosy about where you buy it from. A reputable retailer will be able to help out if anything does go wrong, and it's worth staying away from platforms like Amazon, since the manufacturer may refuse to honor the dishwasher's warranty if you don't buy from an authorized dealer.