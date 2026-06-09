What's The Difference Between Michelin And Uniroyal Tires?

In 1990, French tire maker Michelin acquired Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Company, with the corporation becoming one of the largest tire suppliers in the world in the process. Today, Uniroyal remains one of several tire brands owned by Michelin, alongside the likes of BFGoodrich, Riken, and Kleber. Each brand under the Michelin umbrella caters to a slightly different type of buyer, and many are also targeted to certain global tire markets.

Michelin remains the group's premium brand, with a large variety of tires that cater to virtually every major market segment. The brand is widely considered to be one of the best on the market, topping consumer satisfaction surveys and collaborating with high-end automotive brands like Ferrari and Bugatti. That premium positioning is reflected in Michelin's pricing, but the high treadwear ratings and mileage warranties that accompany many Michelin models act as reassurance that the brand's tires are worth the investment.

In comparison, Uniroyal's focus is on affordability and value for money. Its tire range is much more limited than Michelin's, and its models are mostly designed to appeal to the mass market. Most models still come with competitive mileage warranties, although reviews regarding their performance and longevity are limited. In our comparison of major tire brands, Uniroyal finished a lowly 18th out of 21 brands, while Michelin took the first-place spot.