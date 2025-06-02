Why The Michelin Man Mascot Has White Tires Instead Of Black

There's a lot that is curious about the Michelin brand. Why is a tire company in charge of rating fine dining, for starters? Who even owns it now? And if tires are black, why is the mascot, an anthropomorphic stack of tires, bright white?

His name, by the way, is Bibendum. Friends call him Bib. Today, he's stamped on guidebooks and even lends his name to the "Bib Gourmand" category for affordable restaurants. As the story goes, his look was inspired in 1894, when a pile of tires at the Lyon Universal Exhibition caught French industrialist and company co-founder, Édouard Michelin's eye. "Look, with arms it would make a man," he reportedly said to his brother André. A few years later, they commissioned French artist Marius Rossillon (aka O'Galop) to turn the idea into an ad poster, and Bib was born.

That first version of the mascot raised a goblet brimming with nails and broken glass as a hearty toast, the phrase "Nunc est bibendum" — Latin for "Now is the time to drink" — is printed above the mascots head. Two deflated tires look on in stunned defeat, having failed the same feat. The cheeky slogan declared that Michelin tires could "drink up" road obstacles without harm.

So why white? That has a lot to do with how tires used to look, and how they were made, back in the day.