4 Goodyear Tire Warranty Conditions You Should Know Before You Buy

Tire damage from an inadvertent curb bump, a nail, or other obstacle you didn't see can ruin your day immediately. It's all the more devastating, of course, if you've recently bought a new set of Goodyear tires. With Cooper Tires (a subsidiary of Goodyear), the Cooper Standard Limited Warranty is very specific about this. As Goodyear notes, damage caused by the user (such as a lack of maintenance or other improper treatment of tires) is not covered. Neither are tires that are damaged by "road hazards, such as (A) impact damage, (B) cuts, (C) snags, or (D) punctures or (E) vandalism."

By default, this warranty does not offer coverage against road hazards, as manufacturers typically don't. If that's a priority for you, be sure to consider optional additions or the warranties of other manufacturers. The Total Confidence Plan from Continental is one such possibility, with eligible tires that have been registered by the owner covered for things like roadside assistance for a flat, as well as road hazard coverage for one year or up to a certain level of tread wear.

Interestingly, Goodyear does offer a similar deal of its own in some international markets. For example, Goodyear Malaysia allows customers access to the Worry Free Assurance policy for registering their tires. The perks include a five-year overall warranty, as well as two tire safety checks at no cost and road hazard protection for a full year. U.S. drivers can check with the retailer or dealer to see whether they can add similar optional coverage for the specific tires they're considering.