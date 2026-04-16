3 Michelin Warranty Conditions You Should Know Before You Buy

Michelin is one of the highest-ranked major tire brands today. But people don't always buy a new set of tires based on brand name alone. For some, it's also about the kind of protection you get after purchase. For Michelin, that protection comes from the Michelin Promise Plan. It's a bundled set of warranty benefits that looks pretty comprehensive from the outside. But on closer inspection, it actually has a very strict set of terms and conditions you have to respect if you want to enjoy that coverage.

Overall, the Michelin Promise Plan has three big benefits: a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, three years of free roadside assistance, and some limited mileage and workmanship warranties, too. But eligibility depends on you meeting some very specific requirements. Without checking those boxes, your Michelin Promise Plan is basically null and void. Lucky for you, we did a deep dive into all the fine print.