3 Michelin Warranty Conditions You Should Know Before You Buy
Michelin is one of the highest-ranked major tire brands today. But people don't always buy a new set of tires based on brand name alone. For some, it's also about the kind of protection you get after purchase. For Michelin, that protection comes from the Michelin Promise Plan. It's a bundled set of warranty benefits that looks pretty comprehensive from the outside. But on closer inspection, it actually has a very strict set of terms and conditions you have to respect if you want to enjoy that coverage.
Overall, the Michelin Promise Plan has three big benefits: a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, three years of free roadside assistance, and some limited mileage and workmanship warranties, too. But eligibility depends on you meeting some very specific requirements. Without checking those boxes, your Michelin Promise Plan is basically null and void. Lucky for you, we did a deep dive into all the fine print.
Requirements of the 60-day satisfaction guarantee
The 60-day satisfaction guarantee is basically the backbone of the Michelin Promise Plan. It says if you're not completely satisfied with your tires, you can return them within 60 days for a free exchange. It's part of the great customer service Michelin is known for, but it's not quite as simple as it sounds. As it turns out, that flexible-looking return window looks a lot less generous once you factor in the terms and conditions of it all.
To qualify for an exchange, you need to take the tires back to the place you bought them. Not just any Michelin retailer will do. You'll need to bring the original sales receipt, as well, so don't lose it. Unsurprisingly, the replacement set also has to be of equal or lesser value. (Basically, you can't try to sneak your way into an upgrade without paying the difference.) The guarantee also only applies to replacement passenger and light truck tires. Other Michelin tires have a different set of rules that exist outside the Michelin Promise Plan.
Limits of the roadside assistance program
Michelin's roadside assistance program is another huge draw of the Promise Plan. It says you get support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for three whole years after purchase. That includes flat tire changes, fluid delivery, lockout assistance, battery jump-starts, and towing, just to name a handful. But there's a catch: Like the satisfaction guarantee, you only get free roadside assistance if you meet the terms and conditions.
The biggest one is this: only passenger cars and light trucks get free roadside assistance. No trailers, no RVs, and no commercial vehicles of any kind. Also, Michelin will only give you a tow if you don't have a usable spare tire available. Even then, Michelin will only cover your towing costs up to 150 miles. You have to be towed to the nearest approved tire retailer, as well. It doesn't cover the actual repair or replacement cost of a damaged tire, either, just the immediate roadside issue.
Mileage warranties vary by tire type
The Michelin Promise Plan also comes with a limited mileage warranty. It's far from universal, though. Looking at the fine print, the warranty coverage you get will depend entirely on your specific tire model. Some tires carry that coveted Michelin 80,000-mile warranty, while others (like high-performance or specialty tires) come with way less than that. Not knowing what's covered could mean the difference between a free replacement and a big bill.
Take vehicles with split fitments, for example. Because these cars have different tire sizes on their front and rear axles, they only get half the standard mileage warranty. The company says this is because they can't be rotated as recommended. Another example: Zero-pressure or run-flat tires. Michelin gives these a hard cap of 30,000 miles, even if the standard version of the same tire comes with more coverage. That's a long way off from the advertised 80,000 miles.
Other things to be aware of before you buy
We'll leave you with this: a lightning round of other terms and conditions. Michelin says Original Equipment tires from 2018 model years and newer are excluded from mileage warranties. Classic tires and DOT-approved competition tires (like its performance-focused ones) don't get warranty benefits, either. Tires used on farming, ranching, agriculture, racing, or off-road service vehicles are ineligible for most Promise Plan protections, as well. Even certain light truck tires may fall outside standard coverage if they're being used for commercial driving.
Winter tires need proof of seasonal installation and removal to get treadwear warranty coverage. (Michelin defines "winter usage" as no earlier than September 1 and no later than April 30.) Without that proof, any claims you make on treadwear will probably get denied.
As a final point, Michelin's standard limited warranty covers workmanship and materials and applies for the life of the original usable tread or up to six years from the date of purchase. It's whichever comes first. That means that even lightly used tires can lose coverage faster than they lose tread depth.