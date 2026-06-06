Samsung's New Camera Assistant Feature Is Coming To Every Phone On This List

Camera Assistant is Samsung's app, found in the Galaxy Store, that lets you fine-tune the photo and video capturing experience. It's been available for Samsung's Galaxy S, Z, and Note series devices for a while, but has now also made its way to the more budget-friendly Galaxy A and M series devices.

According to Samsung, the Camera Assistant app is expanding support to the Galaxy A34, A35, A36, A37, A57, M34, M35, and M36 smartphones. Tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 FE, Tab S10, Tab S10 FE, and Tab S11, are also now supported. To try it out for yourself, make sure your device is running One UI 8.5. These phones and tablets join a long list of devices that already support Camera Assistant, including the Samsung Galaxy S26.

Android phones are generally customizable, but Samsung's One UI is perhaps one of the most stacked renditions of the operating system. Beyond genuinely innovative features found in Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display, One UI offers a slew of personalization options that let you create an experience that's truly yours. You can tweak elements like the quick settings panel, add a dynamic clock to the lock screen, or use the rich selection of AI features that modern flagships come with.

Another way to make the most out of your Galaxy device is to explore the Good Lock app. It's home to several useful and powerful modules that push customization options beyond what your phone can do out of the box.