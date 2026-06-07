How Much Battery Does Samsung's Always-On Display Actually Use?

Samsung may have introduced the always-on display (AOD) with the Galaxy S7 lineup back in 2016, but the feature was pioneered by Nokia well over a decade ago and standardized in the Lumia series of Windows Phones not long after. However, AOD has existed ever since OLED displays showed up on Symbian phones of yore. It resonates with smartphone users so well that it's a staple on most premium Android smartphones. This explains why even Apple was compelled to embrace it in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Always-on display is a convenient way to tell the time and monitor notifications at a glance, without having to physically interact with your smartphone. It leverages the ability of OLED displays to switch individual pixels on and off, which minimizes battery drain by lighting up only a small portion of the pixels required to render the clock or notifications. While an OLED display might be more efficient than its LCD counterparts, it still can't be left powered on indefinitely like an E-ink display.

Not surprisingly, the feature increased battery drain by almost four times when DXOMark tested the 2022 flagship smartphone lineup consisting of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted 417 hours without AOD, but that dropped down to only 136 hours with the feature enabled. That's between 10% and 15% battery drain across the day, or approximately 1% per hour. It would be fair to imagine that the impact of AOD will be different depending on whether you're considering the flagship Galaxy S26 series with more efficient displays, or the lower-end A57 and A37 variants. The actual test results, however, defy that logic.