Why This Type Of Transmission Is Often Referred To As An 'Anti-Theft Device'

Car theft has been a persistent problem since the early days of motoring, locking the owner and thief in a perpetual arms race. On the one hand, you have automakers baking in technology and anti-theft systems designed as either passive or active deterrents — technology like complex door locks, ignition kill switches, alarms, and more. And on the other hand, you have the thieves themselves, whose various tools of the trade have granted them access to a startling amount of vehicles. According to the NHTSA, an estimated 659,880 vehicles were reported stolen in the United States in 2025 alone. But some people have put forth a rather crude solution to this pandemic: the manual transmission.

Okay, let's be real: Just how many cars are stick shift to begin with? As of 2025, less than one percent of new cars are sold with a manual, so claims the EPA. But that doesn't account for used cars, and the proportions there are far higher, especially when we go back some 40 or 50 years. Chances are, if you're looking for a classic car to daily drive, you're likely shopping a model that features at least one manual option.

That said, the relative obscurity of the manual transmission these days lead to claims that car thieves won't touch them (or, indeed, try to touch them and then leave them in embarrassment) because they simply can't drive stick. Indeed, it's something of a meme on boards and forums, but is there any truth to this? Let's take a look at the hard facts and data and see what's really going on.