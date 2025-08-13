These Are The States With The Most Car Thefts In The US

For many people, one of the biggest deciding factors when choosing where to live is how safe the area is. This not only applies to ourselves, our families, and our homes, but also to our cars. Depending on where you live, your vehicle and its contents might be at greater risk for theft. Elements such as population density, common models found within the area, and economic factors can all be contributors to how prone your city or state is to car theft.

The good news is that a combination of sophisticated data tracking technology, increased efforts by law enforcement and car manufacturers, and knowledge of how to prevent car theft from occurring being more widespread have contributed to the lowest car theft rates in decades. In fact, the U.S. saw a steep decline in just one year, dropping from a peak of 1,020,729 in 2023 to 850,708 in 2024 according to stats from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Even though every top-ranking car theft state has seen a crime decline, it doesn't change the fact that they are still higher risk areas than other parts of the country. Whether you're looking to visit one of these states, have been considering moving to one entirely, or are curious if your hometown makes the list, it pays to know what risks your ride faces.