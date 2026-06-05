Leatherman TSA Rules 2026: What Actually Passes Security (And What Gets Confiscated)

American multitool company Leatherman makes 3 million knives a year. Plenty of people love carrying Leatherman multitools whenever they go out, whether it's on their keychain or belt loop. But that convenience stops once it comes to airline travel. If you want to bring your Leatherman multitool with you (or any brand at all), it's recommended that you pack it inside your checked-in bag. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn't allow knives or scissors inside your carry-on luggage.

To get around this strict regulation, some Leatherman owners will remove the knife and scissors from their multitool in order to bring it in their carry-on. There are also certain Leatherman multitools that were designed specifically to be allowed in your carry-on, like the Tread, Brewzer, and Thruster. However, you are still taking a risk trying to get any multitool from any brand past security. TSA states: "The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."