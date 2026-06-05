Leatherman TSA Rules 2026: What Actually Passes Security (And What Gets Confiscated)
American multitool company Leatherman makes 3 million knives a year. Plenty of people love carrying Leatherman multitools whenever they go out, whether it's on their keychain or belt loop. But that convenience stops once it comes to airline travel. If you want to bring your Leatherman multitool with you (or any brand at all), it's recommended that you pack it inside your checked-in bag. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn't allow knives or scissors inside your carry-on luggage.
To get around this strict regulation, some Leatherman owners will remove the knife and scissors from their multitool in order to bring it in their carry-on. There are also certain Leatherman multitools that were designed specifically to be allowed in your carry-on, like the Tread, Brewzer, and Thruster. However, you are still taking a risk trying to get any multitool from any brand past security. TSA states: "The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."
How to pack a Leatherman multitool when you travel
It's probably for the best if you don't try to bring your Leatherman multitool past security and onto a plane. However, there are some safety precautions you need to keep in mind even if you are putting the multitool in your checked-in bag.
First, check if your Leatherman's blade is locked, corroded, or worn out. According to TSA, sharp objects — including your Leatherman — have to be sheathed or securely wrapped since there will be people handling your bag and inspecting its contents. This avoids them getting injured. Leatherman recommends putting the multitool in a sheath (a great accessory to bring along), but adds that you can wrap it in a handkerchief or t-shirt. Another idea is putting it inside a pouch.
While packing, place the multitool in a pocket or zipper, or place it between layers of clothes, so nobody is hurt during an inspection. You can further protect whoever is searching your bag by labeling the pocket or bag it's inside, letting them know there's a sharp object inside.