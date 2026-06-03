5 Classic Electronics & Pieces Of Tech That Instantly Remind Gen Xers Of Their Parents

Long before we could queue up an entire season of our favorite show to binge on Netflix, watching a movie at home was a much more complicated, and dare we say, special affair. The VCR, or video cassette recorder, was a staple of most households in the 1990s, but if you were lucky enough, your parents may have invested in one even earlier. And when we say invested, we truly mean it was an investment — a VCR sold for about $1,000 or more in 1975, and still cost on average $200 to $400 by the mid-1980s. One thousand dollars in 1975 is equal to more than $6,000 today.

Remember the Blu-ray versus HD-DVD war in the 2000s? A similar situation played out in the 1970s and early 1980s, when VHS was introduced as competition to Sony Betamax machines. Many households had one or the other, few had both, and each took differently-sized tapes. VHS was less expensive and ultimately won the battle, and eventually most homes had a VCR.

Today, many movies hit the small screens in our living rooms shortly after their theatrical release, but this simply wasn't the case 50 years ago. The first American films released on VHS were "The Sound of Music," "Patton," and "M*A*S*H*," which were all re-released to the public in 1977. The 2005 movie "A History of Violence" was the last film to be widely released on VHS. Today, most VCRs have been regulated to basements or the junk heap.