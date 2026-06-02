What Is The 20-20-20 Rule For Generator Maintenance?

Engine-driven generators are machines that transform mechanical energy into electrical energy. But at their core, they are engines first and need to be maintained in order to run properly – no different than the engine in a car. Just as you shouldn't park a car and let it sit all year without starting it, a generator shouldn't suffer the same fate, though it often does. Unlike cars, generators tend to live in the "out of sight, out of mind" category, only being thought about once they're needed, but ignoring generator maintenance is one of the top mistakes owners make when using one.

Running the engine on a generator for 20 minutes is something of a sweet spot. It's long enough to allow the engine to reach operating temperature, warm up the oil, and lubricate the moving parts. But just idling the engine isn't enough; engines are made to work, and without a load, a generator engine can't truly do any work. By running it at 20% load, the alternator gets to work, the engine can burn off excess carbon and moisture inside, and the voltage regulator gets stress tested. By doing this every 20 days (once a month, basically), you keep the fuel from going bad and keep the battery charged. It also gives you an opportunity to catch anything unusual: weird smells, excess vibration or noise, or smoke or heat coming from the generator.