What's The Average Lifespan Of A Generator Engine?

A power generator is great for emergencies, or any time you need power in areas where you don't have access to it. But if you have a generator for your home, you may be wondering just how much life the engine has left. The answer isn't exactly straightforward, and can vary depending on the type of generator you have. For example, an air-cooled generator usually has the shortest lifespan, often around 1,000 operating hours. This is due to higher engine temperatures and a more basic design.

But liquid-cooled generators built for more consistent use can last anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 hours, depending on operating conditions. That number jumps to 15,000 to 20,000 hours for more advanced liquid-cooled gasoline automotive generators. But it varies based on the fuel being used. Small diesel generators typically last 14,000 to 30,000 hours, and heavy-duty liquid-cooled diesel engines can range from 60,000 to 90,000 hours. These engines are converted to use natural gas and are built for continuous operation.

It's because of these differences that industry professionals typically don't measure generator lifespan in years. Any such figure would not accurately factor in engine wear anyway. So if you only occasionally use a generator during a power outage, it could be many years before it needs replacing. But if you use that same generator more often and under a heavier workload, it will likely reach its end much sooner. It all depends on how hard the unit has worked, and how well it's maintained.