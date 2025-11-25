5 Things You Should Never Plug Into A Generator

When the power goes out, having a generator feels like hitting the jackpot. While all the neighbors around you are sitting in darkness pretending like it's the 1800s, you have a way to keep certain areas of your home life thriving. They're not perfect solutions, but they can be enough to help you make a hot meal and ensure you don't have to brush your teeth in pitch black. However, they do have some limits, and knowing what you should never plug into a generator can help you stay safe.

Your first thought might be to power up your freezer, so your food stash doesn't spoil. You might be tempted to charge your tablets and phones, so your kiddos don't get bored. And if you think the power might be off for a while, you might even attempt to wash clothes, cook full-course dinners, and watch TV, if you have enough power ports. But don't be this person. The most important thing to remember is that a generator is just for worst-case scenarios. They're made to cover your essentials when the grid goes down, not to power all the comforts you're used to. Use this guide to learn what you should never plug into a generator, or at least take extra caution.