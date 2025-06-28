What's An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) & What Is It Used For?

Civilization's modern way of life is supported by electricity, which powers homes and businesses and facilitates communication, transportation, and healthcare. There are, however, occasions when electricity becomes unavailable due to weather, equipment breakdown, or human error. When this happens, it's important to have an alternative power source. An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is one such source, providing a continuous supply of electricity during a power outage. When there's an outage or fluctuation, a UPS will immediately supply backup power from its internal batteries.

It provides stored electricity in its batteries by converting it from direct current to alternating current until the batteries run out or the main power in the building is restored. Once the electricity is back up, the UPS recharges the batteries by converting AC back to DC power. The main power source for UPS devices is normally lead-acid batteries, which can be the valve-regulated lead-acid (VLRA) type, or Vented lead-acid type (VLA), also referred to as flooded batteries.

There's also nickel-cadmium or lithium-ion, which are used for specialized applications, but the latest UPS systems, such as Goldenmate's UPS, use lithium-iron phosphate batteries. UPS battery longevity varies based on their type. For example, flooded cell batteries can last up to 20 years, while VRLAs can last anywhere between three and five years, while lithium-ion ones have a lifespan of 10 to 15 years. However, certain factors, such as temperature, load, maintenance, and usage cycles, can affect their lifecycle.