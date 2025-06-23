How Often Do You Need To Change The Oil In Your Generator?

Although it can be easy to forget about your generator until you need it, keeping up with routine maintenance helps to ensure that it operates as it should during a surprise power outage or that long awaited camping trip. Failure to properly maintain your engine oil, even in relatively simple engines such as those found powering generators, is one of the leading causes of engine sludge.

Extreme cases of sludge buildup can starve critical engine components of lubrication. This can lead to symptoms such as low oil pressure, overheating, and, in some cases, complete engine failure, including valve train destruction, seized bearings, and thrown connecting rods. Generators are typically tasked with running for long periods, unattended, in adverse environmental conditions. So, it's imperative that the oil is changed.

The recommended oil change interval varies among generator brands. Honda recommends performing the first oil change for new Honda generators during the first month or at 20 hours of run time and every six months or 100 hours after that. Cummins generators, such as those installed in RVs under the Onan brand, require an oil change after the first 20 hours and annually or every 250 hours, with notes to perform service more often in hot or dusty conditions. Generac recommends the first oil change occur before 30 hours and then annually or every 100 hours. Of course, these general guidelines are often overridden by your model's service manual.