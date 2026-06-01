5 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of OLED TVs

Even with all their drawbacks, OLED TVs remain coveted by videophiles for their contrast and color accuracy. They are also, unfortunately, costlier to produce. With high production costs and high demand, OLED TVs command a price tag that many consumers find prohibitively expensive. Is it worth paying extra for OLED? In some cases, yes. Movie lovers and gamers can benefit from the upsides they bring to the table. Others can rest assured that their LCD TV is the right choice for casual watching in brighter rooms. But if you can't afford one, the value proposition for OLED is entirely theoretical.

You also need to factor in things like display size and extra features. Often, the same money you'd pay for a given OLED TV can get you a larger, more feature-rich TV. And when comparing OLED to mini-LED picture quality, the performance gap continues to narrow. Unless you put them right alongside one another or happen to be a display expert, it can be impossible to tell the difference between an OLED and a good mini-LED. Furthermore, good LCD TVs are brighter, less fragile, and have longer lifespans, making them the obvious choice for anyone who would rather shell out for a new TV as infrequently as possible — which is probably most people.

There are some more affordable OLED TVs worth buying in 2026, but it could take some time for prices to come down to the level of other display technologies, if ever. Savvy shoppers can get a good deal on older OLED TVs, as models from two or three years ago drop in price, but that's not guaranteed.