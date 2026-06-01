5 Cool Facts About Submarines You Probably Didn't Know

Submarines are some of the most mysterious vehicles the U.S. military has in service right now, which is why the Navy calls its submarine branch the "Silent Service." These war machines are literally designed to disappear beneath the waves, lurking in the deep sea to conduct reconnaissance, deploy special operations forces, protect fleets, or to serve as an unseen deterrent sitting just off the shore of a potential rival.

Only a select few can wear the "dolphin" submarine warfare insignia, one of the toughest badges to earn in the Navy, and many modern submarines only require 130 to 150 crew members to keep them fully operational (compared to the 4,660 sailors, officers, staff, and aviators serving aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier). It's because of this exclusivity that makes submarines quite interesting, especially they are rarely seen outside of their home port.

So, if you're interested in these metal tubes that glide under the water, we will cover some cool facts that you probably don't know about submarines. We'll examine its similarities with airplanes, how submariners know their location even without GPS, the surprising limits of nuclear subs, and a few other interesting things about aboard a vessel that does not experience night and day.