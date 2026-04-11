How Many Marines And Sailors Can A US Aircraft Carrier Hold?

Aircraft carriers sailing with the United States Navy are floating cities meant for projecting military force wherever there's an ocean. Each carrier is considered a literal piece of sovereign US territory, allowing it more freedom of navigation than some other surface ships.

The current Gerald R. Ford class of aircraft carrier has a massive crew of 4,660 sailors, officers, staff, and aviators split between the people running the ship and the air wing to operate and maintain the ship's air capabilities. The earlier, yet still in service, Nimitz-class carrier has a crew of 3,200 sailors and officers and an additional crew of 2,480 for the air wing. Both classes of ships are 1,092 feet long and, thanks to nuclear power, can remain at sea nearly indefinitely.

However, despite all the staff and sailors onboard, there are very few, if any, Marines onboard aircraft carriers. Marine detachments on most naval vessels in general, dates back to the founding of the country, but the practice was discontinued in 1998.