5 Of The Worst Mistakes You Can Make When Using 4WD

Four-wheel drive (4WD) systems can be pretty capable in situations where front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive vehicles become hopelessly stuck. Before moving on, let's first understand the different types of drive systems that exist. Front-wheel drive, as the name suggests, only sends power to the two front wheels, and is known to be fuel efficient. Rear-wheel drive does the opposite, sending power to only the rear wheels, and gives sportier handling than front-wheel drive systems. AWD, or all-wheel drive, can send power to all four wheels, as and when needed, and can even vary the power between the front and rear wheels.

4-wheel drive is the ultimate setup for off-roading, and drives all four wheels on the car all the time. It's important to note that in both AWD and 4WD, the mode is not constantly on. Instead, the driver –- or the car -– will activate the mode, and then the effects come into play. Many modern vehicles will be front-wheel drive until the 4WD/AWD mode is activated; for example, this is the case on the Toyota RAV4. However, many drivers tend to treat their 4WD buttons like something magical that makes their vehicle invincible, no matter what the conditions are. Now, this does stem partly from manufacturers marketing 4WD as a foolproof system rather than a tool that requires knowledge to operate. The results can be catastrophic damage and expensive repairs. If you want to avoid such a fate, here are five common mistakes that people make when using 4WD.